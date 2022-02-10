Revealed: Leicester City Leaked Team To Play Liverpool
Liverpool host Leicester City in a Premier League match tonight at Anfield.
If Liverpool want to stand a chance at catching Manchester City they will need to take all three points from the Foxes.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds find themselves in second place on the Premier League table while Leicester City are in 12th place.
Although Brendan Rodgers side are in the bottom half of the table, they have played just 20 matches (two less than Liverpool).
Ahead of tonight's match, Leicester City's lineup has leaked.
According to the leaked team news, Leicester City will start with this lineup tonight:
Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Daniel Amartey, Wilfried Ndidi, Luke Thomas, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Boubakary Soumare, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Patson Daka and Ademola Lookman.
Leicester City are without several of their key players tonight due to injury. Rodgers will be without Wesley Fofana, Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and Timothy Castagne.
Liverpool, on the other hand, have received a massive fitness boost with Mohamed Salah returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.
