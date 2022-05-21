Revealed: Liverpool Legends Squad To Face Manchester United In Legends Of The North Clash | Carragher, Garcia, Kuyt & More
Liverpool's legends travel to Old Trafford to take on the Manchester United's legends on Saturday and we can bring you the details of the LFC squad.
The Reds legends will once again be led by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Bryan Robson will lead the Red Devils in the first leg of 'The Legends of the North' fixture. The return leg will be at Anfield later this year.
When & Where To Watch
The match will kick-off at 3pm BST and will be streamed around the globe by MUTV. The coverage starts at 2pm.
Liverpool Legends Squad
Goalkeepers
Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld
Defenders
Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Jose Enrique, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Abel Xavier, Stephen Wright, Jamie Carragher
Midfielders
Salif Diao, Mohamed Sissoko, Jermaine Pennant, Stewart Downing, Mark Gonzalez, Luis Garcia, Yossi Benayoun
Forwards
Maxi Rodriguez, Dirk Kuyt, Andriy Voronin, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Anthony Le Tallec.
For details of the Manchester United legends squad click HERE.
