Revealed: Liverpool Rumoured / Leaked Team To Play Crystal Palace In Premier League Clash

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League in a match that will be played at Selhurst Park and we can bring you details of a leaked lineup for the game.

Liverpool will be on a high after beating Arsenal and qualifying for the Carabao Cup final where they will meet Chelsea at the end of February at Wembley.

There was a further boost yesterday when runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City dropped two points in a 1-1 draw away at Southampton.

The Reds are now twelve points behind Pep Guardiola's team but have two games in hand, the first of which is the game at Selhurst Park.

Playing the Eagles away is never an easy game however and under Patrick Vieira, this promises to be a real battle for the three points.

Rumoured / Leaked Team Details

A Reds lineup has been released on social media which would seem to rule both Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of the starting lineup.

Rumoured Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

