Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Revealed: Photos From Liverpool's Final Training Session Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid - Thiago Alcantara Returns

Liverpool undertook their final training session ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday and we can bring you the photos of the squad in action.

Liverpool Training

Jurgen Klopp's squad took part in a session that included Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho at the Stade De France in Paris.

The Reds will be attempting to win their seventh European Cup when they take on Los Blancos in the UEFA showpiece.

Klopp and his team know they will face a tough time against Carlo Ancelotti's men who have already knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool will be in determined mood however after just missing out on the Premier League title as they aim for a fantastic cup treble.

Here are the photos of the action that took place in the Stade de France earlier on Friday:

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Thiago Villarreal
Match Coverage

Revealed: Thiago Alcantara's Personalised Adidas Predator Boots Ready For Liverpool's Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew17 minutes ago
Erling Haaland Manchester City
Quotes

'Do I Think They Need A Haaland Type Signing?' - Former International Manager On Liverpool's Summer Transfer Plans

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

‘An Incredibly Important Player’ - Jurgen Klopp Emphasises Contribution Of Naby Keita Ahead Of Liverpool’s Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane's Bayern Munich Transfer Expected To Cost 'Around €30M' | Liverpool Winger Signs 3-Year Deal With Bundesliga Giants

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Agrees To Bayern Munich Transfer | Liverpool Star Signs 3-Year Deal With Bundesliga Side

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Real Madrid 2021/2022 La Liga Champions
Match Coverage

A Look At Real Madrid’s Season So Far: Moving On From Zidane, La Liga Triumph, And A Date In Paris With Liverpool

By Drew Alexander Ross2 hours ago
Thiago
News

Report: Thiago Alcantara Definitely Fit For Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Liverpool V Real Madrid
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Champions League Final Match Preview

By Priyasha Bhowmik2 hours ago