Revealed: Photos From Liverpool's Final Training Session Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid - Thiago Alcantara Returns

Liverpool undertook their final training session ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday and we can bring you the photos of the squad in action.

IMAGO / Newspix

Jurgen Klopp's squad took part in a session that included Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho at the Stade De France in Paris.

The Reds will be attempting to win their seventh European Cup when they take on Los Blancos in the UEFA showpiece.

Klopp and his team know they will face a tough time against Carlo Ancelotti's men who have already knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Liverpool will be in determined mood however after just missing out on the Premier League title as they aim for a fantastic cup treble.

Here are the photos of the action that took place in the Stade de France earlier on Friday:

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |