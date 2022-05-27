Revealed: Thiago Alcantara's Personalised Adidas Predator Boots Ready For Liverpool's Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has revealed the boots he will wear in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

All week, there has been concern amongst Liverpool fans that their midfield maestro would not be fit for UEFA's showpiece match in Paris after he picked up an achilles injury in the victory over Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.

Thankfully, however, he has responded well to treatment and will be ready to take his place in the Liverpool lineup to take on Los Blancos.

The 31-year-old posted a photo on Twitter on Friday evening of the Adidas predator white boots he will wear for the final and they really are a thing of beauty complete with personalisations.

Liverpool fans will be hoping the fantastic-looking boots will help the Spanish international inspire his team to their seventh European Cup triumph.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

