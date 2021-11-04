Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Compliments Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold And Sadio Mane After Victory Against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand had nothing but kind words to say about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane after Liverpool's 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Speaking after the dramatic match, the Premier League and Champions League winning centre-back likened Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

“Trent’s just got something about him in terms of the finesse, and the range and the different clubs in the bag.”

“He’s a fabulous footballer. It’s because it’s Anfield as well, you liken him to a Steven Gerrard almost.”

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Alexander-Arnold was born in Liverpool like Gerrard and has been tipped to take captaincy in the future, just like his idol. He has taken a similar path to the Rangers manager so far in his career. Could he continue the same route?

The BT Sport pundit was also full of praise for Liverpool and Senegalese winger Sadio Mane. He states that he has 'everything in his locker.'

“Mane is just a nightmare for a defender to play against, awful. He’s got everything in his locker. He can out-strength you, out-pace you.

“He’s got guile, quick feet, he’s got it all. I love watching him. Mane for this goal is special."

“Strength, awareness, ability. I’ll be honest with you, I’m not sure if it’s a shot or a cross. But because it’s Trent I feel like you have to give him the benefit of the doubt. He’s got that in his locker.

“We did feel it was a shot but a great reaction from Mane.”

Sadio Mane, last night, looked back to his best which is a scary prospect for the rest of Europe.

With his team mate Mohamef Salah playing as the world's best, the thought of Mane hitting his best must terrifying defences across the Premier League and Champions League.