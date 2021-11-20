Rival Watch: Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea - Watch Antonio Rudiger Goal

Antonio Rudiger heads Chelsea into the lead in the 13th minute as he flicks home Ben Chilwell's corner. Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea.

Chelsea have dominated the opening stages of the game and should have taken the lead as early as the 4th minute after Ben Chilwell hit the bar.

In the game’s early Premier League clash on Saturday, leaders Chelsea go to Leicester City to try and extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Blues are three points clear of Manchester City and West Ham with Liverpool a point further back.

Brendan Rodgers’ team have had a mixed start to the season dropping below the standards of the last two campaigns.

They currently sit in the bottom half of the table with 15 points from 11 games.

Despite their mixed form striker Jamie Vardy remains prolific and has seven goals from the eleven games so far.

The game kicks off at 12:30GMT and can be seen on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK.

Leicester City Team

Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Albrighton, Ndidi, Soumare, Barnes, Vardy, Lookman

Chelsea Team

Mendy, Chilwell, Rudiger, Silva, Chalobah, James, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

