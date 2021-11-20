Rival Watch: Leicester City v Chelsea - LIVE Match Updates

Leicester City 0-2 Chelsea

67min SO CLOSE!

A brilliant low near post cross from Ziyech is steered just wide of Schmeichel's post by Pulisic.

64min YELLOW CARD!

Mendy is booked for time wasting as his manager Tuchel shouts wildly at his goalkeeper.

64min CLOSE!

Great cross from Maddison on the right headed over from Vardy from 8 yards. In truth the ball was a bit behind him which made the header difficult.

62min GREAT SAVE!

Amartey lets fly from 25 yards and Mendy acrobatically tips over the bar for a Leicester corner.

61min SUBSTITUTIONS!

Chelsea: Ziyech for Mount

Chelsea: Pulisic for Havertz

61min CLOSE!

Hudson Odoi cuts back onto his right foot on the left and fires just over the Leicester crossbar.

57min SAVE!

Maddison fires in a shot from 25 yards that bounces awkwardly in front of Mendy but the Chelsea keeper watches it all the way to gather comfortably.

52min GREAT SAVE!

Schmeichel makes a superb save from Chilwell who slams a shot in from the edge of the box after good work from Hudson-Odoi. Tipped round the post for a corner to Chelsea.

51min LEICESTER LOOKING BETTER!

Leicester have improved with the extra man in midfield and Vardy now looking more lively with a strike partner.

46min SAVE!

Vardy gets behind the Chelsea defence for the first time but his weak cross from the left is easy for Mendy to deal with.

HALF-TIME SUBSTITUTIONS

Leicester: Iheanacho for Lookman

Leicester: Maddison for Barnes

45+2min HT Leicester City 0-2 Chelsea

A dominant first half from the league leaders see Brendan Rodgers team leave the pitch at half-time to a chorus of boos.

45min SHOT!

Reece James hits the resulting free kick into the Leicester City wall.

45min YELLOW CARD!

Schmeichel now talks his way into Tierney's book.

44min YELLOW CARD!

Jonny Evans picks up a yellow card as he takes down Havertz on the edge of the box. Free kick to Chelsea.

43min CROWD GROANS!

More groaning from the home crowd as Leicester continue to give the ball away and referee Paul Tierney continues to give Chelsea free kicks.

38min CHANCE!

After a fine Chilwell cross from the left, Kante and Havertz clash with each other which presents Kante from possibly adding his second.

27min GOAL!!!!!!

A brilliant individual goal from Kante. He receives a pass from Reece James just inside the Leicester half and drives forwards towards the Leicester penalty area before firing past Schmeichel from 20 yards with his left foot.

25min GOAL DISALLOWED

Ademola Lookman fires past Mendy but the goal is ruled out for offside.

21min SHOT OFF TARGET

After Hudson-Odoi was felled outside the box, Mason Mount fired the resulting free kick just over the bar.

17min SAVE

N'Golo Kante is played in brilliantly by Jorginho. As the French international unleashes his shot, it is bravely blocked by Schmichel.

13min GOAL!!!!!

Antonio Rudiger heads in Chillwell's corner.

12min Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea are dictating the play but other than Chilwell's chance have been unable to break down the Leicester resistance.

4min WOODWORK HIT!

Former left back Ben Chilwell goes clean through on the Chelsea left and hits the top of the bar with only Schmeichel to beat. The left-back was played in by central defender Antonio Rudiger.

12:30pm GMT Kick OFF!

In the game’s early Premier League clash on Saturday, leaders Chelsea go to Leicester City to try and extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Blues are three points clear of Manchester City and West Ham with Liverpool a point further back.

Brendan Rodgers’ team have had a mixed start to the season dropping below the standards of the last two campaigns.

They currently sit in the bottom half of the table with 15 points from 11 games.

Despite their mixed form striker Jamie Vardy remains prolific and has seven goals from the eleven games so far.

The game kicks off at 12:30GMT and can be seen on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK.

Leicester City Team

Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Albrighton, Ndidi, Soumare, Barnes, Vardy, Lookman

Chelsea Team

Mendy, Chilwell, Rudiger, Silva, Chalobah, James, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

