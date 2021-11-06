Rival Watch: Manchester United v Manchester City Team News, Can Ronaldo Help Keep Liverpool Above Guardiola's Team?

Manchester United take on Manchester City at Old Trafford in Saturday's early kick off. After Liverpool's thrashing of United two weeks ago, the Red Devils will be on their guard to ensure the same thing doesn't happen against Pep Guardiola's team.

City currently sit in third place in the Premier League on 20 points with United three points further back in fifth.

Manchester United Team News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing issues again in central defence after Raphael Varane injured his hamstring in the midweek draw against Atalanta.

Victor Lindelof is also doubtful after missing the game in Italy due to an injury picked up on the training ground.

According to the Manchester Evening News, neither Lindelof or Edinson Cavani were spotted as the squad arrived at The Lowry Hotel on Friday night.

Assuming Lindelof doesn't make it Eric Bailly will partner Harry Maguire.

Cavani has also been left out of the Uruguay squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to medical reasons.

Paul Pogba is still suspended after being sent off in the defeat to Liverpool for his foul on Naby Keita.

Manchester City Team News

After his sending off last week against Crystal Palace, Aymeric Laporte is suspended for the trip to Old Trafford.

John Stones is likely to step in for Laporte alongside Ruben Dias.

Kyle Walker is doubtful after coming off injured in the midweek Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

If Walker doesn't make it, Joao Cancelo may switch to right back with Oleksandr Zinchenko slotting in at left back.

What Each Result Means For Liverpool

A Manchester United win will see them draw level on twenty points with City with both club two points back of the Reds who will have the game on Sunday at West Ham in hand.

A draw will see City move to within a point of Liverpool and leave United four points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's team.

A win for Guardiola's team will see them leapfrog Liverpool into second, a point ahead of the Reds and two points behind leaders Chelsea who are at home to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Manchester Derby kicks off at 12:30GMT.

