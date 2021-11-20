Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Rival Watch: Watford 2-0 Manchester United Watch - Liverpool Target Ismaila Sarr Goal

Author:

Storm clouds are gathering for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Ismaila Sarr doubled Watford's lead at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets should have been in front Ismaila Sarr missed two penalties, one of which was a re-take due to encroachment.

Joshua King's goal have Watford the lead after good work by Emmanuel Dennis on the left hand side.

The second came from a smart finish from Sarr after some good play down the Watford right from Kiko Femenia.

It was no less than Watford deserve after being far the better team.

The pressure will surely build on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with anything other than a victory today.

The Norwegian's position has been heavily scrutinised over recent works after humiliating home defeats against Liverpool (0-5) and Manchester City (0-5).

After Chelsea's fine 3-0 victory at Leicester City in Saturday's early match, United were 12 points behind the leaders.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2

Watford Team

Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Craig Cathcart, Nicolas N'Koulou, Adam Masina, Moussa Sissoko, Ismaila Sarr, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

