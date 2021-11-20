Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Rival Watch: Watford 1-0 Manchester United Watch - Joshua King Goal

Author:

Watford took the lead against Manchester United at Vicarage Road through striker Joshua King.

The Hornets should have been in front but Ismaila Sarr missed two penalties, one of which was a re-take due to encroachment.

King's goal came in the 28th minute tapping home past David De Gea after good work from Emmanuel Dennis on the left side of the box.

It was no less than Claudio Ranieri's team deserved after a very positive start to the match.

The pressure will surely build on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with anything other than a victory today.

The Norwegian's position has been heavily scrutinised over recent works after humiliating home defeats against Liverpool (0-5) and Manchester City (0-5).

After Chelsea's fine 3-0 victory at Leicester City in Saturday's early match, United were 12 points behind the leaders.

Watch the goal here:

Watford Team

Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Craig Cathcart, Nicolas N'Koulou, Adam Masina, Moussa Sissoko, Ismaila Sarr, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

