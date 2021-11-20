Rival Watch: Watford 3-1 Manchester United - Watch Joao Pedro Goal Beat David De Gea

Joao Pedro has given Wolves a 3-1 lead at Vicarage Road against Manchester United which is surely going to heap pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Hornets should have been in front Ismaila Sarr missed two penalties, one of which was a re-take due to encroachment.

Joshua King's goal have Watford the lead after good work by Emmanuel Dennis on the left hand side.

The second came from a smart finish from Sarr after some good play down the Watford right from Kiko Femenia.

Donny van de Beek pulled one back shortly after half time but Joao Pedro's goal has surely seen off United's challenge.

The Norwegian Solskjaer's position has been heavily scrutinised over recent weeks after humiliating home defeats against Liverpool (0-5) and Manchester City (0-5).

After Chelsea's fine 3-0 victory at Leicester City in Saturday's early match, United were 12 points behind the leaders.

Watch the goal here:

Watford Team

Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Craig Cathcart, Nicolas N'Koulou, Adam Masina, Moussa Sissoko, Ismaila Sarr, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

