Rival Watch: Watford 4-1 Manchester United - Watch Emmanuel Dennis Goal

Emmanuel Dennis has added to Manchester United's and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's misery as he extended Watford's lead to 4-1 at Vicarage Road right on full time.



The Hornets should have been in front Ismaila Sarr missed two penalties, one of which was a re-take due to encroachment.

Joshua King's goal have Watford the lead after good work by Emmanuel Dennis on the left hand side.

The second came from a smart finish from Sarr after some good play down the Watford right from Kiko Femenia.

Donny van de Beek pulled one back shortly after half time but Joao Pedro's goal when David De Gea should have done better made it 3-1.

Dennis' goal after a long ball from Ben Foster has just made it 4-1 as the final whistle blow.

The Norwegian Solskjaer's position has been heavily scrutinised over recent weeks after humiliating home defeats against Liverpool (0-5) and Manchester City (0-5).

After Chelsea's fine 3-0 victory at Leicester City in Saturday's early match, United were 12 points behind the leaders.

It's going to be an interesting few days at Old Trafford.

Watford Team

Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Craig Cathcart, Nicolas N'Koulou, Adam Masina, Moussa Sissoko, Ismaila Sarr, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

