December 8, 2021
'Robbed Of The Ballon d'Or' - Watch The Moment Nat Phillips Shows Amazing Composure For Liverpool Against AC Milan As Fans React

Author:

On a good night for Liverpool on Tuesday where they beat AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League, fans have taken to social media to talk about a brilliant piece of play from Nat Phillips in the second half.

The Reds made eight changes to the team that won at Wolves on Saturday and won their sixth consecutive group B game to finish with a 100% record courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

In the second half, there was an amazing moment when Nat Phillips coolly shook off two attackers by doing a 'Cruyff turn' in his own box.

The defender who has hardly played this season was brilliant on his return to the team and fans have had their say on Twitter about his performance.

Big Nat absolutely pocketing Zlatan without playing all season. Dreamy

He is my MOTM. Sensational game for him

Robbed of the Ballon D'Or!

Underrated. Give Nat more game time. #Maldini

Watch the brilliant piece of skill here:

Nat Phillips doing Cruyff turns at the San Siro...what a time to be alive

Nat Phillips
