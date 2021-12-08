'Robbed Of The Ballon d'Or' - Watch The Moment Nat Phillips Shows Amazing Composure For Liverpool Against AC Milan As Fans React
On a good night for Liverpool on Tuesday where they beat AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League, fans have taken to social media to talk about a brilliant piece of play from Nat Phillips in the second half.
The Reds made eight changes to the team that won at Wolves on Saturday and won their sixth consecutive group B game to finish with a 100% record courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.
In the second half, there was an amazing moment when Nat Phillips coolly shook off two attackers by doing a 'Cruyff turn' in his own box.
The defender who has hardly played this season was brilliant on his return to the team and fans have had their say on Twitter about his performance.
Big Nat absolutely pocketing Zlatan without playing all season. Dreamy
He is my MOTM. Sensational game for him
Robbed of the Ballon D'Or!
Read More
Underrated. Give Nat more game time. #Maldini
Watch the brilliant piece of skill here:
Nat Phillips doing Cruyff turns at the San Siro...what a time to be alive
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool Match Highlights| Champions League (UCL)
- UEFA Champions League: Ac Milan 1-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings - Ibrahima Konate Sensational, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Dominant, Mohamed Salah Bags Again
- UEFA Champions League Prize Money - Season 2021/22 (UCL)
- Former Liverpool Physio Gives Prediction On Harvey Elliott Return
- Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard Says There Is No Sentimentality When He Faces His Hometown Club Liverpool Following Victory Over Old Gaffer Brendan Rodgers
- 'You Couldn't Rule It Out' - Liverpool Could Want £81m Raheem Sterling
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook