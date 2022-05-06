Skip to main content

Roberto Firmino Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Tottenham Hotspur

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on striker Roberto Firmino ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Brazilian has been missing with a foot injury he picked up in the FA Cup semi-final victory against Manchester City last month.

Roberto Firmino

At his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com), Klopp confirmed that Firmino was back in full training but is yet to make a decision as to whether he will be involved on Saturday.

"I don’t know, but he is back in training, so now we have to make a decision about that.

“The foot thing didn’t let him do a lot. We had to let it settle and now we have to make sure that he has a few proper sessions. Obviously we have enough games still, so it's very important that we have to make sure that we get him in the best possible shape.

“I didn't make a decision but it might be possible, that it makes for him more sense just to train through the weekend and be then a big step closer for Tuesday, for example.

“But let's see. Yesterday he was in training, was great.”

Klopp also confirmed when speaking to the media that as far as he was aware, there were no other injury problems in the squad as they head into the vital encounter against Antonio Conte's team.

