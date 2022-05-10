Skip to main content
Roberto Firmino Returns To Liverpool Squad For Visit To Aston Villa But Andy Robertson Absent

Roberto Firmino has returned to the Liverpool squad and will start from the bench for the visit to Aston Villa but Andy Robertson misses out.

Roberto Firmino

After drawing 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and then watching Manchester City destroy Newcastle United 5-0, Jurgen Klopp's team are now three points behind the leaders with an inferior goal difference.

A win at Villa Park is therefore essential if Liverpool are to maintain any hopes of taking the title from Pep Guardiola's team.

An away trip at Villa under the lights is never an easy game as proved last season when the home side took apart champions Liverpool 7-2.

Firmino

After returning to training over the weekend, Brazilian Firmino is deemed fit enough to be on the Liverpool bench for the crucial match with Steven Gerrard's Villa.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 30-year-old has not featured since picking up a foot injury in the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City at Wembley last month.

Robertson

The absence of Robertson for the Reds may have caused fans some concern as he was substituted in the game against Tottenham on Saturday but Ian Doyle has confirmed he has been given a rest.

Kostas Tsimikas returns to the starting XI to replace him.

Andy Robertson

Liverpool Team

Aston Villa Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

