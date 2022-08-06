Roberto Firmino Tipped To Start Ahead Of Darwin Nunez In Liverpool Premier League Opener Against Fulham

Roberto Firmino is likely to get the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez when Liverpool face Fulham on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team take on the West London club at Craven Cottage looking to get their Premier League campaign off to the best possible start with a victory.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has been hit with something of an injury crisis during pre-season and will be missing a number of players for the clash.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota are all ruled out through injury.

Naby Keita missed Monday's friendly defeat to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg through illness and remains doubtful.

In more positive news for Klopp, Alisson Becker has now returned to full fitness and should replace Adrian in goal.

Firmino v Nunez

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Liverpool’s Brazilian, Firmino, is likely to be picked by Klopp to start the match with 23-year-old Nunez on the bench.

‘Roberto Firmino is likely to feature up front ahead of Núñez, who joined from Benfica in the summer for a fee that could reach £85 million.’

LFCTR Verdict

It will be no surprise to see Klopp opt for the same formula that worked so well in Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over rivals Manchester City where Nunez entered the fray with 30 minutes to go to seal victory.

