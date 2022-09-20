Skip to main content
Rochdale 1-0 Liverpool U21s | Match Report | Ten Man Reds Lose In Papa John's Trophy

IMAGO / Insidefoto

Arthur Melo was in action for a young Reds team who were defeated at the Crown Oil Arena.
Barry Lewtas's under 21s lost 1-0 to Rochdale in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday evening.

Arthur Melo was once again in the starting line-up as he continues to build up his fitness after his season-long loan switch from Juventus.

The opening 45 minutes was a quiet affair with most of the action reduced to long-range shots with Liam Kelly going close for Rochdale but Liverpool keeper Luke Hewitson assured in the Reds' goal.

Brazilian Arthur showed a number of nice touches and missed a header on goal after the interval before he was substituted just after the hour mark and replaced by Jay Spearing.

17-year-old Hewitson was called into action again in the 65th minute when he showed good reactions to save a low drive from Rayhaan Tulloch.

In the 79th minute, Layton Stewart broke down the right before cutting inside and hitting a fierce shot that Richard O'Donnell comfortably held.

The Dale took the lead however through Tahvon Campbell three minutes later when he lifted the ball over Hewitson into the Liverpool goal after being slipped through by Tyrese Sinclair though the Reds defence claimed he was offside.

Oludare Olufunwa was sent off two minutes later when he pulled Campbell down in the box to earn his second yellow card of the night.

Southampton Oludare Olufunwa

Ian Henderson saw his spot kick saved by the impressive Hewitson who dived to his right to parry out to Campbell who blazed the rebound over the bar before Kelly nearly added a second in injury time when his high curling shot from the left clipped the top of the crossbar.

Liverpool remain bottom of EFL Trophy, Northern Group D after two defeats and will face Accrington Stanley next on the 18th of October.

Liverpool Team

Hewitson, Stephenson, Olufunwa, Bajcetic (Pinnington, 63), Norris, Corness, Koumas (Hayes-Green, 88), Arthur (Spearing, 63), Blair, Stewart, McConnell

Liverpool Unused Subs

Kelly, Gyimah, Cain

