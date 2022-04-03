Skip to main content
Embarrassing Watford Manager Roy Hodgson Fuming After VAR Penalty Decision As Liverpool Players Never Asked For It

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 after a late penalty given by VAR saw The Reds wrap up the three points at Anfield. However, the opposing manager Roy Hodgson was very unhappy at the decision to award the spot kick and his reasoning for being so was as embarrassing as his season. 

Despite not being at their best yesterday, Liverpool came away with the vital three points, as they took over Manchester City at the top of the league (even if it was for an hour). 

Fabinho

The home side were 1-0 up for the majority of the match thanks to a Diogo Jota headed goal. The Reds then we’re awarded a penalty by VAR in the 88th minute, after the incident being missed by on-pitch official Stuart Attwell. 

Following a rugby-style tackle by Juraj Kucka on goalscorer Diogo Jota, Jurgen Klopp’s men were given the perfect opportunity to clinch the win and put the pressure on their title rivals. 

After watching his struggling side lose more points in a tight relegation battle, former Liverpool manager shared his frustration at the penalty decision. What was his reasoning behind the complaint? The Liverpool players not appealing for the foul. The reason why the clear cut penalty shouldn’t have been given is the Liverpool players did not appeal for it.

“I still find it very hard to accept when a situation happens when literally nobody sees it. The referee didn’t see it, Jurgen was asking what was happening, I said I didn’t know, not one Liverpool player complained.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

VAR

“But the game is stopped in the 88th minute and they are given the chance to make it 2-0 and that leaves a rather unpleasant taste in the mouth.

“It’s the only sad moment for me today. VAR has done a lot of very good things since it has been instituted in English football, this year I think better than last year."

