Report: EFL Cup Semi-Final Between Arsenal And Liverpool Postponement Possibility

Reports suggest that Liverpool's second leg EFL Cup tie against Arsenal could be postponed again, due to the home side not being able to raise a team.

The EFL Cup first leg between Arsenal and Liverpool was rearranged to this week, following Liverpool's positive covid cases forcing them to request postponement.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The first leg became the second leg, as Liverpool faced Arsenal at Anfield last week instead. This week's deciding match could also be in trouble.

The tie is all to play for as both teams played out a 0-0 draw a last week at Anfield. The Gunners lost Granit Xhaka in the first half to a blatant red card, but the Reds were unable to break through Mikel Arteta's resilient side.

Arsenal, who had to postpone the North London Derby against Tottenham, are reportedly struggling to raise a team for Thursday's match also.

According to Sam Cunningham, via i newspaper, Arsenal may well postpone EFL Cup match against Liverpool, due to a mix of injuries, loans, AFCON and one covid case.

Will the match be postponed once more or will Liverpool go into the deciding game with a huge advantage. This tie is set up perfectly.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook