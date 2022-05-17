Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Rumoured Liverpool Team To Play Southampton Appears Online - Klopp To Make Six Changes? Milner RB & Elliott To Start

Liverpool face off against Southampton on Tuesday evening in a crucial Premier League clash as they attempt to keep the title race alive and a rumoured lineup suggesting a number of changes has appeared online.

James MIlner

After Manchester City drew 2-2 at West Ham at the weekend the Reds can move to within just a point of Pep Guardiola's team with a victory with one game to play.

Pep Guardiola's team will take on Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in matchweek 38 whilst Liverpool will host Wolves at Anfield.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Rumoured Team

The rumoured team suggests manager Jurgen Klopp will make six changes to the team that started against Chelsea in the FA Cup final win on Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Author Verdict

This seems an unlikely lineup for many reasons.

Milner at right-back? Where is Matip? The same midfield three as on Saturday, two of whom played 120 minutes? Harvey Elliott in for Salah having not played for weeks?

I'd be very surprised if this is indeed the starting XI when there is official confirmation at 6.45pm.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Southampton v Liverpool | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Premier League Clash | Can Konate Keep Impressive Run Going?

By Neil Andrew51 minutes ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Wolves
Match Coverage

Premier League: Southampton vs. Liverpool - Match Prediction | Divock Origi To Have One Last Premier League Bow

By Drew Alexander Ross1 hour ago
Diogo Jota Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

A Look Back at Liverpool's 4-0 Victory Over Southampton | Premier League

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Thiago Villarreal
News

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Wins Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Month for April

By Mohit Kar1 hour ago
James Ward-Prowse Southampton
Match Coverage

Should Liverpool Sign James Ward-Prowse? | Jurgen Klopp 'Warned' Players About English Captain

By Adam Ford1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Liverpool: James Milner Starts As Mohamed Salah And Andy Robertson Dropped For Diogo Jota And Kostas Tsimikas | Predicted XI

By Louis Fielden2 hours ago
Rhys Williams Nat Phillips Alisson
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Messaged Centre Back Pairing After Liverpool Reached Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
News

Report: Arsenal Legend Lee Dixon Praises Liverpool Pair

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago