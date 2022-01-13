Report: Leaked Starting XI For Liverpool For EFL Cup Match Against Arsenal

Reports of a rumoured starting XI for Liverpool's Match tonight are circulating social media.

Liverpool face Arsenal in what is now the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final. Following last week's postponed match due to covid results, the first leg will be played tonight at Anfield.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The team circulating social media is as strong as it can be under circumstances, depsite Jurgen Klopp being known to play youth players in the past in this competition.

The rumoured team sees a return of Klopp's most trusted midfield in Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner..

Taki Minamino join both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino up front, with the usual back five of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson finishing off the XI.

