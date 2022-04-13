Sadio Mane And Diogo Jota Dropped As Liverpool Face Benfica In The Champions League Quarter-Finals | Predicted Lineup

Liverpool host Benfica in tonight's Champions League Quarter-final match at Anfield. Two big names have been dropped in LFC Transfer Room's predicted lineup.

Liverpool host Portuguese side Benfica at Anfield tonight in a Champions League Quarter-final match.

Currently, the English side leads 3-1 on aggregate but it is far from a guarantee that they will make it through to the next round.

As Jurgen Klopp and the rest of his staff saw, players like Darwin Nunez and the pacey Rafa Silva can make life difficult for Liverpool.

Despite it being such a big game for Liverpool, the side's April schedule has already presented a selection headache for Klopp, and tonight's match is no different.

This is why I Liverpool will make several changes to their starting XI.

Sadio Mane And Diogo Jota Dropped

With a packed schedule ahead and the pair starting against Manchester City on Sunday, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have been dropped.

We believe that Jurgen Klopp will field a front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Luis Diaz against Benfica this evening.

Both Mane and Jota will get the nod to start against Manchester City on Saturday in the Semi-Finals of the FA Cup.

