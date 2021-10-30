Watch Sadio Mane Double Liverpool's Lead Against Brighton

Liverpool are 2-0 up against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield within the opening 25 minutes.

The first goal was thanks to a delightful Jordan Henderson shot.

The second goal was courtesy of a diving header from the main man himself, Sadio Mane.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who came on for an injured Naby Keita, picked the ball up in midfield and floated a wonderful ball into the box.

Sadio Mane was on the end of it to double Liverpool's lead.

The Reds are looking so comfortable here. Graham Potter's team could be in for a very long afternoon.

Watch Sadio Mane's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.



Brighton Starting XI

Robert Sanchez;

Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella;

Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March;

Leandro Trossard,

Brighton Subs

Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento

