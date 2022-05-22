Watch: Sadio Mane Scores To Put Liverpool Level With Wolves | Premier League Title Race

Sadio Mane has put Liverpool on level terms with Wolverhampton after a slow start. Watch the goal here.

On the last matchday of the 2021/22 Premier League Season Liverpool play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With all to play for, Liverpool supporters will be keeping a close eye on both LFC v Wolves and Manchester City v Aston Villa.

Despite being the home side, Liverpool found themselves down early inside the first three minutes of play.

Pedro Neto took advantage of a defensive error and scored in front of the Kop end.

Twenty minutes later, Sadio Mane scored to put the match back on level terms.

Sadio Mane Scores To Make It Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

The Senegalese forward delicately maintained his onside position with his blistering pace.

The tidy flick from Thiago Alcantara set Sadio mane up perfectly to finish his one v one opportunity and Mane was never going to miss from there.

Liverpool will need to win today's match if they want to keep their Premier League title hopes alive as Manchester City have a significant advantage on goal differential (72 v 66).

Currently, both Liverpool v Wolves and Manchester City v Aston Villa are drawing setting the day up for some last-minute theatrics.

