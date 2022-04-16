Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Sadio Mane Scores As Manchester City Keeper Zack Steffen Makes Huge Mistake

Liverpool took advantage of a massive mistake from Manchester City's goalkeeper to go up 2-0

Liverpool are playing Manchester City today for the opportunity to advance to the FA Cup Finals.

The Reds fielded a very strong team while Pep Guardiola and Manchester City chose to rest several stars and play what many are calling a B team.

Ibrahima Konate

The biggest change for Manchester City was Ederson being relegated to the bench in favour of Zack Steffen.

Liverpool scored early thanks to a headed goal from French defender Ibrahima Konate. 

The goal came in the 9th minute after Liverpool set the tone early.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The next goal came from a horrible mistake on behalf of the US Men's National team goalkeeper Zack Steffen. 

Sadio Mane Goal 2-0

Sadio Mane made the most of the mistake to put Liverpool up 2-0. 

Steffen has made several mistakes at Wembley before and that carried over into today's match against Liverpool. 

If Liverpool advance, they would play in the finals of the FA Cup on May 14. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Sensational Sadio Mane Goal Gives Liverpool 3-0 Lead Against Manchester City In FA Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Watch: Ibrahima Konate Scores To Put Liverpool Up 1-0 Against Manchester City In The FA Cup Semi-Finals

By Matt Thielen35 minutes ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Match Coverage

Four Surprise Players Left Out Of Liverpool's Squad To Face Manchester City In The FA Cup Semi-Finals

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool | Team News | FA Cup Semi-Final | Keita & Diaz Start For Reds, Henderson Misses Out

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
FA Cup Trophy
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | FA Cup Semi-Final | Henderson Dropped

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Do Previous Rounds Offer Hint To Starting Lineup Decision For Liverpool's FA Cup Semi-Final Against Manchester City?

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Diogo Jota Ederson
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | Key Facts Ahead Of Wembley Clash

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester City v Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago