Watch: Sadio Mane Scores As Manchester City Keeper Zack Steffen Makes Huge Mistake

Liverpool took advantage of a massive mistake from Manchester City's goalkeeper to go up 2-0

Liverpool are playing Manchester City today for the opportunity to advance to the FA Cup Finals.

The Reds fielded a very strong team while Pep Guardiola and Manchester City chose to rest several stars and play what many are calling a B team.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The biggest change for Manchester City was Ederson being relegated to the bench in favour of Zack Steffen.

Liverpool scored early thanks to a headed goal from French defender Ibrahima Konate.

The goal came in the 9th minute after Liverpool set the tone early.

The next goal came from a horrible mistake on behalf of the US Men's National team goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Sadio Mane Goal 2-0

Sadio Mane made the most of the mistake to put Liverpool up 2-0.

Steffen has made several mistakes at Wembley before and that carried over into today's match against Liverpool.

If Liverpool advance, they would play in the finals of the FA Cup on May 14.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok