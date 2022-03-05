Watch: Sadio Mane Opens the Scoring for Liverpool Against West Ham Thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist
Thanks to a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist, Sadio Mane has made it 1-0 to Liverpool against West Ham United.
Watch Sadio's goal here:
Team News
Jurgen Klopp has had some fresh injury concerns to worry about. Thiago is still nursing his injury after being withdrawn from the EFL Cup final.
Joel Matip has also joined the list of players not available after Klopp confirmed he has an illness and will miss the West Ham game.
Liverpool Team
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.
Liverpool Substitutes
Kelleher, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi
Read More
West Ham Team
Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Fornals, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio
West Ham Substitutes
Areola, Diop, Fredricks, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Okoflex, Benrahma.
