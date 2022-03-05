Skip to main content
Watch: Sadio Mane Opens the Scoring for Liverpool Against West Ham Thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist

Thanks to a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist, Sadio Mane has made it 1-0 to Liverpool against West Ham United.

Watch Sadio's goal here: 

Team News

Jurgen Klopp has had some fresh injury concerns to worry about. Thiago is still nursing his injury after being withdrawn from the EFL Cup final.

Joel Matip has also joined the list of players not available after Klopp confirmed he has an illness and will miss the West Ham game.

Liverpool Team

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.

Liverpool Substitutes

Kelleher, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi

West Ham Team

Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Fornals, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio

West Ham Substitutes

Areola, Diop, Fredricks, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Okoflex, Benrahma.

