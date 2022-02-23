Watch: Sadio Mane Goal Cherry on Top For Liverpool's Victory Over Leeds United

Liverpool have secured all three points in stunning fashion as Sadio Mane puts away a wonderful team move to score the home side's fourth goal of the night.

The Reds took a 3-0 lead going into half-time thanks to two goals by Mohamed Salah and an outstanding goal from Joel Matip. Since the break, Liverpool have continued to dominate and attack Leeds United.

Although they have been all over the Yorkshire since, the fourth goal didn't come until the 80th minute of the match. A poor clearance by Leeds keeper Illan Meslier was picked up by captain Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool's substitute played a lovely one-two with Mohamed Salah, who played a beautiful reverse ball. Henderson then squared it for Sadio Mane who put the ball into an open net.

Tonight's win sees Liverpool go three points behind Manchester City, as they continue to increase the pressure on the top.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

