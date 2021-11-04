Sadio Mane's Instagram Post Celebrates Liverpool Victory Over Atletico Madrid With Virgil Van Dijk
On another scintillating night at Anfield in the Champions League, Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Atletico Madrid. Goals came from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane and the Senegal striker has posted on Instagram to celebrate the victory.
Mane was back to his very best as he terrorised the defence of Diego Simeone's team who couldn't handle the 29 year old.
Liverpool's win kept up their 100% winning record in Group B and sees them qualify as Group winners for the last 16.
Jurgen Klopp substituted Mane at half time as he was on a yellow card and wanted to protect his player against the theatrics of the Spanish team.
Read More
After the game, Mane posted a photo of himself and Virgil van Dijk with the caption:
'what a night!! Thanks for the support! Onto the next round 💪 more to come🔥YNWA'
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings
- Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview: Klopp On The Match
- Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview: Klopp On Winning The Group Of Death With Games To Spare
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- ‘We Could Have Scored a Couple More’ - Jordan Henderson on Liverpool’s Performance Against Atletico Madrid
- Photo:New Mural At AXA Training Centre To Celebrate Legendary Liverpool Goalkeepers Including Alisson And Adrian
- Cameroon Legend Says It’s ‘Hard To Say’ Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Deserves The Ballon d’Or
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook