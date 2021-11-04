Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sadio Mane's Instagram Post Celebrates Liverpool Victory Over Atletico Madrid With Virgil Van Dijk

Author:

On another scintillating night at Anfield in the Champions League, Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Atletico Madrid. Goals came from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane and the Senegal striker has posted on Instagram to celebrate the victory.

Mane was back to his very best as he terrorised the defence of Diego Simeone's team who couldn't handle the 29 year old.

Liverpool's win kept up their 100% winning record in Group B and sees them qualify as Group winners for the last 16.

Jurgen Klopp substituted Mane at half time as he was on a yellow card and wanted to protect his player against the theatrics of the Spanish team.

After the game, Mane posted a photo of himself and Virgil van Dijk with the caption:

'what a night!! Thanks for the support! Onto the next round 💪 more to come🔥YNWA'

Virgil van Dijk Sadio Mane
