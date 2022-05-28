Salah Back Firing Ahead of Champions League Final Provides A Massive Boost To Jurgen Klopp

Mohamed back scoring is the best news that Jurgen Klopp could get. Will he score in today's match?

Mohamed Salah has undoubtedly been one of Liverpool's best players in recent years.

However, he has been a hot topic over the last few months where his never-ending contract situation as well as his lack of goals have caused him to come under some scrutiny.

Egypt's failure to qualify for the World Cup on top of their AFCON qualifying defeat would have been extremely painful for the 29-year-old and unfortunately, he has found it hard to get those games against Senegal out of his head.

In Sunday's game against Wolves, Salah started on the bench and came on to score what he thought was the title-winning goal for the Reds.

The Egyptian king also picked up the PL Golden Boot and the Playmaker award, although he was visibly annoyed to fall short of winning the league itself in a similar manner to the 2018/19 season.

With only a few hours to go until the Champions League final in Paris, it is a big boost for all Liverpool supporters to see Salah back amongst the goals.

When he's at his best he doesn't just offer goals and assists - his all around link-up play makes the front three a superior force.

The motivation of taking on old foes Real Madrid can only stir on Salah after the unhappy ending back in 2018 but it is not just his goals that Liverpool need in order to triumph.

Jurgen Klopp will need him to be at his absolute best; starting with his control and touch to then getting the best of his man who is expected to be Ferland Mendy on the night.

Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz have proved they can supply the goods if need be which takes the pressure off the team but the duo can't do everything by themselves.

This is Salah's moment.

