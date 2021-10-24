Watch as Mohamed Salah Makes It 4-0 To Liverpool Against Manchester United

FOUR NIL. FOUR NIL. Liverpool are absolutely tearing Manchester United apart this afternoon.

It's that man once again, Mohamed Salah. He's scored his second goal of the game and it looked so easy for the Egyptian.

Manchester United look defeated here. Every time Jurgen Klopp's men go forward we look like we're going to score.

It was a great finish by Mo Salah. It came from very passive build-up play and Diogo Jota finds space inside the box and lays it over to Mohamed Salah.

Salah basically passes the ball into the net and David de Gea can't get anywhere near it.

Watch Mo Salah's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

Manchester United Starting XI

David de Gea;

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

Fred, Scott McTominay;

Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek

Read More Manchester United v Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook