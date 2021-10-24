Watch as Mohamed Salah Makes It 4-0 To Liverpool Against Manchester United
FOUR NIL. FOUR NIL. Liverpool are absolutely tearing Manchester United apart this afternoon.
It's that man once again, Mohamed Salah. He's scored his second goal of the game and it looked so easy for the Egyptian.
Manchester United look defeated here. Every time Jurgen Klopp's men go forward we look like we're going to score.
It was a great finish by Mo Salah. It came from very passive build-up play and Diogo Jota finds space inside the box and lays it over to Mohamed Salah.
Salah basically passes the ball into the net and David de Gea can't get anywhere near it.
Watch Mo Salah's goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;
James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.
Liverpool Subs
Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.
Manchester United Starting XI
David de Gea;
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw
Fred, Scott McTominay;
Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek
Read More Manchester United v Liverpool Coverage
- Bruno Fernandes Is 'A Doubt' For Sunday's Match Between Manchester United And Liverpool Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Mohamed Salah v Luke Shaw, Cristiano Ronaldo v Virgil van Dijk & More; Manchester United v Liverpool Key Battles
- 'We Are Confident' - Trent Alexander-Arnold As Liverpool Prepare For Manchester United
- Fabinho Injured and Not in the Squad for Manchester United V Liverpool Game
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook