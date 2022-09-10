Skip to main content

Sampdoria v AC Milan | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

We bring you all the details of how to watch former Liverpool player Divock Origi and reported transfer target Ismael Bennacer in Serie A action.
Sampdoria host AC Milan on Saturday in Serie A and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.

Former Liverpool favourite Divock Origi and reported Reds transfer target Ismael Bennacer will be in action in the San Siro as the champions look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Divock Origi AC Milan
Ismael Bennacer

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:15am IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

Viewers in India can watch the match via Voot Select.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

