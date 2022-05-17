Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Should Liverpool Sign James Ward-Prowse? | Klopp 'Warned' Players About English Captain

Why the Player Of The Year nominee would make a great addition to Liverpool

With a massive title-deciding game against Southampton on Tuesday, there is only one player from the opposite side to shine a spotlight on. 

The Saints' captain has capped off another great season in which he was the focal point for keeping his side in the top division. 

Whether deserving or not of his recent Premier League Player Of The Year nomination has been up for debate but it cannot be denied that the 27-year-old midfielder has only improved further this season. 

James Ward-Prowse Diogo Jota

James Ward-Prowse is the perfect example of a no-nonsense England midfielder, which is a rare commodity these days.  

This is why he has been linked to Liverpool so often in the past as he fits a similar profile to players like Jordan Henderson and James Milner. 

Not to mention he has a wicked left foot and is quite possibly one of the best free-kick takers on the planet at this time. 

The midfielder will once again attract attention from numerous sides this summer after a solid season of 10 goals in 40 appearances. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His goal tally may not be the most attractive but in the context of playing within a struggling Southampton side, it is not to be sniffed at. 

Essentially dragging his side to Premier League survival contributes to a lot of the reasoning behind his name being among stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah for the top prize. 

Liverpool are unlikely to be one of the sides gunning for Ward-Prowse's signature with their interest being turned towards Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer. 

James Ward-Prowse

However, the Portsmouth native could still be on the list of midfielders Jurgen Klopp has his eye on. If not Liverpool, there is no doubt a potential big move could be on the cards for the Southampton captain in the very near future.

To watch or stream today's match click here. Or, you can watch the match on our YouTube channel by clicking here.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Liverpool: James Milner Starts As Mohamed Salah And Andy Robertson Dropped For Diogo Jota And Kostas Tsimikas | Predicted XI

By Louis Fielden10 minutes ago
Rhys Williams Nat Phillips Alisson
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Messaged Centre Back Pairing After Liverpool Reached Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon39 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
News

Report: Arsenal Legend Lee Dixon Praises Liverpool Pair

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks For More FA Cup Medals As A Number Of Players Miss Out

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

Report: Liverpool Send Message Of Support To Blackpool's Jake Daniels As He Comes Out As Gay

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Jon Moss
Quotes

'If There Is Ever A Time That A Referee Should Be Substituted, It Is Now' - Official's Performance In Liverpool Win At Aston Villa Criticised By Former FIFA Employee

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

'For Him (Tsimikas) To Get The Winning Penalty Is Great' - Virgil Van Dijk On The Importance Of Liverpool's Squad In FA Cup Triumph

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Thiago
Quotes

'The Trophy Is Like The End Of A Job' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara On FA Cup Success

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago