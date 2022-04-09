Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Sign One Manchester City Player: Raheem Sterling

Should Liverpool resign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling? 

Liverpool have finally acquired some solid depth for the front three with the signings of Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz.

The sensational Colombian and the rise of the Portuguese forward mean the Reds now have wiggle room if Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané are injured or aren’t firing.

There might not be a call for another attacker at the moment, especially with recent news surrounding Fábio Carvalho’s deal with the Reds, but a look to the future suggests otherwise.

Raheem Sterling

Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are likely to leave the club in the summer, while Salah, Mané, and Firmino have yet to be tied down to new deals.

A new attacking option might well be on the way to Liverpool in the next transfer window with these situations in mind.

Each week LFC Transfer Room looks at the opposition’s team and picks one or two potential signings.

The Reds have the massive fixture against Manchester City this weekend, and the former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling is my choice.

Raheem Sterling
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Everyone on the red-half of Merseyside knows the Jamaican-born Sterling’s story. He left the Reds controversially in the summer of 2015 in a record-breaking transfer to City.

Many Liverpool supporters hiss at the sight of Sterling, call him a snake, and would never take him back at the club. 

However, he’s scored at least ten goals a season in the Premier League for the past five years, including one 20 goal season, one 18 goal season, and one 17 goal season.

If the manner of the English winger’s exit can be forgiven, with his age and ill-guidance from his agent taken into consideration, Liverpool could have Sterling back for his best years.

The former Reds has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola in recent seasons, and his contract is set to expire in 2023.

Transfermarkt currently has Bowen valued at £93.5million, but that could be well off the mark given the circumstances of his position in the squad and his contract situation.

Liverpool will most likely look at other options if one of the traditional front three leaves the clubs, but Sterling is worth the look.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jürgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola | Managerial Comparison

By Brennan Grose9 minutes ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Contact Agent Of La Liga Star Over Potential Transfer - Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement?

By Neil Andrew17 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Close To ‘Huge’ New Contract With Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Manchester City Clash As Roberto Firmino Concern Emerges

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'They Have More Of An Advantage' - Mohamed Salah On Liverpool's Huge Premier League Clash With Manchester City

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Gives Huge Hint At Liverpool Stay Ahead Of Title-Decider Against Manchester City

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Anthony Gordon
Non LFC

Watch: Everton 1-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Gordon Wins It For Toffees

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Columns

Jurgen Klopp Impressed With Youngster And Looks To Be The Perfect Partner For Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr8 hours ago