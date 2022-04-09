Sign One Manchester City Player: Raheem Sterling

Should Liverpool resign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling?

Liverpool have finally acquired some solid depth for the front three with the signings of Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz.

The sensational Colombian and the rise of the Portuguese forward mean the Reds now have wiggle room if Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané are injured or aren’t firing.

There might not be a call for another attacker at the moment, especially with recent news surrounding Fábio Carvalho’s deal with the Reds, but a look to the future suggests otherwise.

Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are likely to leave the club in the summer, while Salah, Mané, and Firmino have yet to be tied down to new deals.

A new attacking option might well be on the way to Liverpool in the next transfer window with these situations in mind.

The Reds have the massive fixture against Manchester City this weekend, and the former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling is my choice.

Everyone on the red-half of Merseyside knows the Jamaican-born Sterling’s story. He left the Reds controversially in the summer of 2015 in a record-breaking transfer to City.

Many Liverpool supporters hiss at the sight of Sterling, call him a snake, and would never take him back at the club.

However, he’s scored at least ten goals a season in the Premier League for the past five years, including one 20 goal season, one 18 goal season, and one 17 goal season.

If the manner of the English winger’s exit can be forgiven, with his age and ill-guidance from his agent taken into consideration, Liverpool could have Sterling back for his best years.

The former Reds has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola in recent seasons, and his contract is set to expire in 2023.

Liverpool will most likely look at other options if one of the traditional front three leaves the clubs, but Sterling is worth the look.

