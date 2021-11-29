Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Should Not Happen' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Not Happy With Alisson Action In Southampton Win

Author:

After Liverpool beat Southampton on Saturday to make it consecutive 4-0 Premier League victories at Anfield, manager Jurgen Klopp was not entirely happy after seeing his goalkeeper Alisson forced into so much action.

The Reds ran out winners thanks to two goals from Diogo Jota and one apiece from Thiago and Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp was however not happy with the defensive display despite keeping a clean sheet.

Alisson

Sensational Saves

Speaking to LFCTV, Klopp was thankful to his keeper for his performance and in particular his saves when Southampton forwards were in on goal.

"Ali had to make sensational saves which should not happen even though he was probably cold. There is a lot of space for improvement for us and that is what we have to work on.

“I have no problem that Ali has to make saves in a football game but these saves were too spectacular. One-v-one with the goalie should not happen twice in a game. We have to really work on that. We have to be as stable, serious, ruthless defensively.

Read More

“That gives us then the platform to play football and then we can create and then we can score. It will not be forever like this that we score two goals per game but it happened so far. So, good. But if we win a game 1-0 then I’m happy as well."

Author Verdict

If Liverpool want to win the Premier League they will need to tighten up defensively. Alisson has been brilliant so far this season one-v-one but shouldn't be forced into action as frequently as he has been.

The football is mesmerising at times but it's often the team's with the best defence that come out on top when it comes to winning trophies.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Alisson
Match Coverage

'Should Not Happen' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Not Happy With Alisson Action In Southampton Win

1 minute ago
Jadon Sancho
Non LFC

Watch: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United Match Highlights | FA Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1006815142h
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Alerted To Aston Villa Wonderkid After Contract Stalemate

2 hours ago
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
News

Ballon D'or Award Ceremony: Where To Watch - Who Will Win? Lionel Messi? Mohamed Salah? Robert Lewandowski?

11 hours ago
Vitezslav Jaros
News

Watch: Liverpool Loanee Keeper Vitezslav Jaros' Outstanding Saves In St Patrick's FAI Cup Final Win

11 hours ago
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
Non LFC

Watch: Ballon d'Or Front Runner Lionel Messi Gets Hattrick Of Assists For PSG

12 hours ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Roy Keane Explodes In Heated Argument About Cristiano Ronaldo With Jamie Carragher After Chelsea, Manchester United Draw

12 hours ago
Michael Carrick
Non LFC

Carrick's At The Wheel As Manchester United Hold Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea To A Draw Having Dropped Cristiano Ronaldo To The Bench

14 hours ago