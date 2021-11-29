'Should Not Happen' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Not Happy With Alisson Action In Southampton Win

After Liverpool beat Southampton on Saturday to make it consecutive 4-0 Premier League victories at Anfield, manager Jurgen Klopp was not entirely happy after seeing his goalkeeper Alisson forced into so much action.

The Reds ran out winners thanks to two goals from Diogo Jota and one apiece from Thiago and Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp was however not happy with the defensive display despite keeping a clean sheet.

Sensational Saves

Speaking to LFCTV, Klopp was thankful to his keeper for his performance and in particular his saves when Southampton forwards were in on goal.

"Ali had to make sensational saves which should not happen even though he was probably cold. There is a lot of space for improvement for us and that is what we have to work on.

“I have no problem that Ali has to make saves in a football game but these saves were too spectacular. One-v-one with the goalie should not happen twice in a game. We have to really work on that. We have to be as stable, serious, ruthless defensively.

“That gives us then the platform to play football and then we can create and then we can score. It will not be forever like this that we score two goals per game but it happened so far. So, good. But if we win a game 1-0 then I’m happy as well."

Author Verdict

If Liverpool want to win the Premier League they will need to tighten up defensively. Alisson has been brilliant so far this season one-v-one but shouldn't be forced into action as frequently as he has been.

The football is mesmerising at times but it's often the team's with the best defence that come out on top when it comes to winning trophies.

