'It's Just A Magnificent Club' - Shrewsbury Town Manager Steve Cotterill Praises Liverpool Ahead Of FA Cup Third Round Tie

Ahead of Liverpool's third round tie against Shrewsbury Town, the opposition manager speaks of his admiration for the Reds and their fans.

Liverpool face League One side Shrewsbury Town this afternoon in the Third Round of the FA Cup as they continue their fight in all competitions. 

Paisley Gates Anfield

This afternoon's match comes in the midst of a Covid outbreak throughout the training ground, so will certainly see a mixed side for the home team. Shrewsbury Town could well be travelling to Liverpool with a slight optimistic view.

However, Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill is still aware of the talent Liverpool do have and shares his admiration for the Merseyside club. Cotterill, via Liverpool Echo, spoke of his childhood memories of watching Liverpool, stating they are 'special.'

“We have great respect for Liverpool Football Club, they've had some brilliant players, some have come through the system and done well and others have been experienced.

“I want to make sure I am in that technical area early enough to sample the unique atmosphere at Liverpool. It'll be my first time at Anfield as a manager. Liverpool are one of the great clubs.

“I watched them from my grandad's sofa winning the European Cup with the Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness. It's going to be special.

Read More

“We know we’re going to go to Liverpool and it’s going to be a full house, a brilliant ground, a brilliant football club, with a brilliant team and a brilliant set of supporters."

The Shrewsbury manager, via Shropshire Star, also stated that he has hairs stand on his neck when he hears You'll Never Walk Alone being sang at Anfield.

“The support – when they sing You’ll Never Walk Alone – if that doesn’t get the hairs on the back of your neck up, nothing will. It’s just a magnificent football club.

“For our football club to be drawn against Liverpool – I don’t know if there’s too many better draws for a club at our level to get in the FA Cup.”

