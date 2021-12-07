Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sign One Player From AC Milan: Brahim Diaz

Author:

Ahead of Liverpool's trip to the San Siro, LFC Transfer Room take a look at one player to sign from AC Milan.

Brahim Diaz has impressed massively since his loan move from Real Madrid.

Brahim Diaz

Despite an underwhelming start to his Real Madrid career after a £15.5 million move from Manchester City, he looks set to have his career back on track.

Having joined AC Milan on loan in September 2020, his loan got extended for another two years in the summer of 2021.

Diaz scored against Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season in a 3-2 loss and will be hoping to do the same when the teams face each other on Tuesday. He showed a lot of promise in a positive performance from the Italian team.

So far this season, Diaz has made 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring 4 goals and getting 4 assists.

The Spanish forward can play all across the forward line as a left winger, ring winger and a central attacking midfielder. His versatility makes him a fantastic forward player and would make Klopp very tempted by the proposition of signing him.

The 22-year-old is far from the finished article and when his loan with AC Milan runs out, there will be only two years left on his deal. Diaz is a very skillful player and has no proper strong foot - he comfortably uses both.

Fikayo Tomori AC Milan

Read More

With the African Cup Of Nations coming up in January, Klopp will be looking to add to his attacking options. 

Could Diaz be the perfect man for the Reds?

Liverpool are expected to put out a much changed team when they travel to the San Siro stadium for the first time since 2008. AC Milan have everything to play for with a chance of still qualifying for the last 16 in Tuesday's clash.

