Sign One West Ham United Player: Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool have been linked with Jarrod Bowen for some time now and here is why we think the Reds should sign him

For a while, Liverpool has looked short of consistently reliable and quality backups for the front three of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah.

With the sensational signing of Luis Díaz and the rise of Diogo Jota, the Reds now don’t look nearly as vulnerable when one or two of their attacking options are out.

Takumi Minamino is another who has stepped up to show he has a role to play in the team moving forward.

All the current attacking options make it seem like there isn’t a need for another player to bolster the front three.

However, Divock Origi is increasingly likely to leave the club in the summer, and the traditional front three have yet to be tied down to new deals.

Each week LFC Transfer Room looks at the opposition’s team and picks one or two potential signings. Liverpool face West Ham United this Saturday, and Jarrod Bowen is my choice.

The Herefordshire native has had an impressive season for the Hammers so far. He’s scored eight goals and assisted eight times in 27 Premier League matches.

Bowen’s progression at West Ham is similar to the rise of Jota at Wolves and Mané at Southampton before the Reds swopped in. He plays across the front line, which is a typical trait of a Liverpool forward.

The deterrents to signing the West Ham forward are that he’s contracted to the club until 2025, and he’s a homegrown player. Both these factors mean the Reds would likely have to pay a high sum to prize him away from the Hammers.

Transfermarkt currently has Bowen valued at £38.5million, but that would likely be 10 to 15 million short of what West Ham could ask for given the above factors.

At this moment, Liverpool’s future transfer dealings depend on the outgoings at the club and whom they can tie down for the long term.

However, Bowen checks many boxes for a potential Liverpool signing.

