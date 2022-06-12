Skip to main content
Soccer Aid 2022: When & Where To Watch (TV) / Live Stream - Former Liverpool Player Jamie Carragher Joins Liam Payne, Usain Bolt, Cafu, Damian Lewis, Chelcee Grimes & Others Raising Money For UNICEF

Soccer Aid 2022 will take place on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match that raises money for UNICEF.

Arsene Wenger Usain Bolt

The game will take place at the home of West Ham United, the London Stadium, and will include players from the world of sport, music, TV and show business.

Harry Redknapp, David Seaman, Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure will manage the England team which will include former Liverpool players David James, Jamie Carragher and Joe Cole.

They will be joined by star of Billions, Damian Lewis, and Liam Payne from One Direction as they take on the World XI.

The World XI will be managed by former Arsenal manager Arsenal Wenger, Idris Elba and ex Ireland international Robbie Keane.

Usain Bolt, Cafu, Petr Cech, Chelcee Grimes and Andriy Shevchenko will be amongst the stars lining up for the World XI.

Usain Bolt

To find out more and to donate to Soccer Aid for UNICEF, please click HERE.

When To Watch Soccer Aid 2022

The match at the London Stadium will kick off at 7.30pm BST on Sunday.

How To Watch Soccer Aid 2022

The match can be watched in the UK on ITV or can be viewed online on the ITV Hub.

Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST.

