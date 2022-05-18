Skip to main content
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League | Man Of The Match

Liverpool picked up a 2-1 victory against Southampton on Tuesday to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City and we can bring you our verdict on who was the man of the match.

Joel Matip

Manager Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the lineup that started the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday and saw the Reds fall behind in the 13th minute when Nathan Redmond's well-hit shot deflected in off of James Milner.

Liverpool responded well and were level 14 minutes later when Jota played in Takumi Minamino who took a touch before finishing brilliantly.

The winner came in the 67th minute after persistent Liverpool pressure when Joel Matip looped a header from a corner over Alex McCarthy.

With so many changes, this was an impressive performance from players who have not had much game time of late.

Minamino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott showed the quality they have, particularly during the first half, and once again James Milner's versatility proved crucial as he was switched to right back after Joe Gomez's injury in the second half.

Our man of the match however was Roberto Firmino who looked sharp and back to his best, constantly looking to be creative and putting the Southampton defence under pressure.

Roberto Firmino

This was a welcome reminder to Klopp of Firmino's quality and return to fitness ahead of Liverpool's final two matches of the season when they try and achieve an unprecedented quadruple.

