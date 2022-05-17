Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Southampton v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Team News | Premier League

Liverpool face off against Southampton on Tuesday evening in a crucial Premier League clash as they attempt to keep the title race alive and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

Southampton St Mary's Stadium

After Manchester City drew 2-2 at West Ham at the weekend the Reds can move to within just a point of Pep Guardiola's team with a victory with one game to play.

Pep Guardiola's team will take on Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in matchweek 38 whilst Liverpool will host Wolves at Anfield.

The schedule has once again not been kind to Jurgen Klopp's team forcing them into action just three days after a gruelling FA Cup final win over Chelsea on penalties.

The Saints come into this match in poor form but having just enough to not be embroiled in a relegation battle with 40 points from 36 games.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Curtis Jones;

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Southampton Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Rumoured Liverpool Team To Play Southampton Appears Online - Klopp To Make Six Changes? Milner RB & Elliott To Start

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Southampton v Liverpool | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Premier League Clash | Can Konate Keep Impressive Run Going?

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Wolves
Match Coverage

Premier League: Southampton vs. Liverpool - Match Prediction | Divock Origi To Have One Last Premier League Bow

By Drew Alexander Ross1 hour ago
Diogo Jota Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

A Look Back at Liverpool's 4-0 Victory Over Southampton | Premier League

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Thiago Villarreal
News

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Wins Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Month for April

By Mohit Kar1 hour ago
James Ward-Prowse Southampton
Match Coverage

Should Liverpool Sign James Ward-Prowse? | Jurgen Klopp 'Warned' Players About English Captain

By Adam Ford2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Liverpool: James Milner Starts As Mohamed Salah And Andy Robertson Dropped For Diogo Jota And Kostas Tsimikas | Predicted XI

By Louis Fielden2 hours ago
Rhys Williams Nat Phillips Alisson
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Messaged Centre Back Pairing After Liverpool Reached Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago