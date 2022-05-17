Southampton v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Team News | Premier League

Liverpool face off against Southampton on Tuesday evening in a crucial Premier League clash as they attempt to keep the title race alive and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

IMAGO / PA Images

After Manchester City drew 2-2 at West Ham at the weekend the Reds can move to within just a point of Pep Guardiola's team with a victory with one game to play.

Pep Guardiola's team will take on Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in matchweek 38 whilst Liverpool will host Wolves at Anfield.

The schedule has once again not been kind to Jurgen Klopp's team forcing them into action just three days after a gruelling FA Cup final win over Chelsea on penalties.

The Saints come into this match in poor form but having just enough to not be embroiled in a relegation battle with 40 points from 36 games.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Curtis Jones;

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Southampton Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |