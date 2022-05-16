Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Southampton v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool travel to St Mary's on Tuesday evening to face Southampton as they try and keep the title race alive going into the final round of matches and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Southampton

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  7:45pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT +1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Nigerian viewers can watch the match on SuperSport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Fabio Vieira
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reach Transfer Agreement With FC Porto For Fabio Vieira | £12.7m Release Clause

By Matt Thielen8 hours ago
Jordan Henderson FA Cup
Articles

Watch: Goals & Highlights From Liverpool's Road To FA Cup Glory

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool In-Depth Injury Updates: Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk And Andy Robertson

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Jordan Henderson Sets New Record As Liverpool Captain In FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room & Number Nine Himself Sing The Roberto Firmino Song After FA Cup Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 37 - May 15th To 19th

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
FA Cup Final
Opinions

Why Did Liverpool Fans Boo The National Anthem? Dig Deep And You Find The Answer

By Damon Carr16 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp John Henry Linda Pizzuti
News

Wife Of Liverpool Principal Owner John Henry Of FSG, Linda Pizzuti, Celebrates FA Cup Final Win With Instagram Post But Is Not A Fan Of Penalties

By Neil Andrew22 hours ago