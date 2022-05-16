Southampton v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool travel to St Mary's on Tuesday evening to face Southampton as they try and keep the title race alive going into the final round of matches and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT +1

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Nigerian viewers can watch the match on SuperSport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |