Southampton v Liverpool | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Premier League Clash | Can Konate Keep Impressive Run Going?

Liverpool take on Southampton at St Mary's on Tuesday in the Premier League and we can bring you some key facts and statistics ahead of the big match.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be attempting to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to just one point with one game left to play with a victory on the south coast.

Key Facts & Stats

Roberto Firmino is just two goals short of becoming the 19th player to score 100 goals across all competitions for the club.

If Liverpool score two goals this evening they will reach 550 Premier League goals under Jurgen Klopp and 250 away league goals.

Liverpool have won 24 times out of the 45 Premier League encounters between the two teams with 10 draws and Southampton winning 11.

Ibrahima Konate has not yet been defeated in the 26 matches he has played for the Reds since joining last summer.

Klopp's team are looking to achieve their ninth Premier League double over the Saints and the fourth in the last five seasons.

Liverpool will register 13 away Premier League wins with a victory at St Mary's which is just one short of the total of 14 from the 2019-20 title-winning campaign.

Martin Atkinson will take charge of Liverpool for the 74th and final time before he retires at the end of the season.

All details are sourced from Liverpoolfc.com.

