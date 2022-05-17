Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Southampton v Liverpool | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Premier League Clash | Can Konate Keep Impressive Run Going?

Liverpool take on Southampton at St Mary's on Tuesday in the Premier League and we can bring you some key facts and statistics ahead of the big match.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be attempting to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to just one point with one game left to play with a victory on the south coast.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Ibrahima Konate

Key Facts & Stats 

  • Roberto Firmino is just two goals short of becoming the 19th player to score 100 goals across all competitions for the club.
  • If Liverpool score two goals this evening they will reach 550 Premier League goals under Jurgen Klopp and 250 away league goals.
  • Liverpool have won 24 times out of the 45 Premier League encounters between the two teams with 10 draws and Southampton winning 11.
  • Ibrahima Konate has not yet been defeated in the 26 matches he has played for the Reds since joining last summer.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Klopp's team are looking to achieve their ninth Premier League double over the Saints and the fourth in the last five seasons.
  • Liverpool will register 13 away Premier League wins with a victory at St Mary's which is just one short of the total of 14 from the 2019-20 title-winning campaign.
  • Martin Atkinson will take charge of Liverpool for the 74th and final time before he retires at the end of the season.

All details are sourced from Liverpoolfc.com.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Wolves
Match Coverage

Premier League: Southampton vs. Liverpool - Match Prediction | Divock Origi To Have One Last Premier League Bow

By Drew Alexander Ross24 minutes ago
Diogo Jota Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

A Look Back at Liverpool's 4-0 Victory Over Southampton | Premier League

By Stephen Smith37 minutes ago
Thiago Villarreal
News

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Wins Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Month for April

By Mohit Kar43 minutes ago
James Ward-Prowse Southampton
Match Coverage

Should Liverpool Sign James Ward-Prowse? | Jurgen Klopp 'Warned' Players About English Captain

By Adam Ford1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Liverpool: James Milner Starts As Mohamed Salah And Andy Robertson Dropped For Diogo Jota And Kostas Tsimikas | Predicted XI

By Louis Fielden1 hour ago
Rhys Williams Nat Phillips Alisson
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Messaged Centre Back Pairing After Liverpool Reached Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
News

Report: Arsenal Legend Lee Dixon Praises Liverpool Pair

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks For More FA Cup Medals As A Number Of Players Miss Out

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago