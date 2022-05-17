Skip to main content
Premier League: Southampton vs. Liverpool - Match Prediction | Divock Origi To Have One Last Premier League Bow

Liverpool travel to St Mary's Stadium to face Southampton tonight in a Premier League match. Will Divock Origi put his stamp on one last game for the Reds?

Liverpool won the FA Cup on Saturday after an exhausting 120 minutes at Wembley. Three days later, they rally again in the Premier League for the trip to Saint Mary’s.

Joe Dixon’s LFC Transfer Room article recaps Jürgen Klopp’s press conference, where he alluded to expected changes for the mid-week match against Southampton.

The Reds have a game in hand against Manchester City. A win against the Saints on Tuesday puts them just one point behind the Premier League leaders with the final matchday on Sunday.

With expected changes for the lineup, there might be some unlikely names on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Southampton have not played since their 3-0 loss to Brentford on May 7th and will be well-rested. However, Liverpool have more than enough quality to see off the underperforming Saints.

Kostas Tsimikas dispatched the winning penalty against Chelsea at the weekend, and I have him contributing two assists against Southampton on Tuesday.

The two men to combine with the Greek Scouser are Diogo Jota and Divock Origi.

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Wolves

Divock Origi - Liverpool at Wolves

Jota hasn’t been at his best for Liverpool in recent weeks, and this game could be a chance for him to put his name back in contention for the Champions League Final.

Divock may have already made his last contribution for Liverpool against Everton, but there just might be one final moment for the Belgian as a Red.

Score Prediction: Southampton 0 Liverpool 2

Goal Scorers: Diogo Jota and Divock Origi

Man of the Match: Kostas Tsimikas

