Southampton v Liverpool | Premier League | How To Watch The Match In The US

Liverpool travel to St Mary's on Tuesday to face Southampton in the Premier League as they try and keep the title race alive going into the final round of matches. We can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match in the US.

After Manchester City drew 2-2 with West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's team has the opportunity to close to within a point of Pep Guardiola's men with just one match remaining.

Southampton St Mary's Stadium

Kick-off Time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

Where To Watch The Match In The US

You can watch the coverage of the game for free on our YouTube channel HERE.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

