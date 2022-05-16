Southampton v Liverpool | Premier League | How To Watch The Match In The US
Liverpool travel to St Mary's on Tuesday to face Southampton in the Premier League as they try and keep the title race alive going into the final round of matches. We can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match in the US.
After Manchester City drew 2-2 with West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's team has the opportunity to close to within a point of Pep Guardiola's men with just one match remaining.
Kick-off Time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Read More
Central time: 1:45pm CT
Where To Watch The Match In The US
You can watch the coverage of the game for free on our YouTube channel HERE.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on penalties) | Match Highlights | FA Cup Final | More Wembley Drama As Reds Win Second Trophy Of The Season
- Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
- Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |