Southampton v Liverpool | Premier League | Surprising Predicted XI Emerges Online Suggesting Klopp Will Make Nine Changes - Kelleher To Replace Alisson?

Liverpool travel to St Mary's stadium on Tuesday to face Southampton and a surprising predicted starting XI has emerged online suggesting manager Jurgen Klopp will make mass changes.

The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties on Saturday in the FA Cup final in an intense match in hot conditions so it is widely expected Klopp will ring the changes.

Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk picked up minor injuries at Wembley and will not take part against the Saints. Fabinho will also be missing as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Other than that Klopp will need to assess the fitness of the remainder of his squad after some players played 120 minutes on Saturday.

Predicted XI

Author Verdict

The predicted XI from Anfield Watch seems extreme with so many changes including replacing Alisson Becker in goal with Caoimhin Kelleher.

I would expect the Brazilian to start in goal to ensure some consistency with the back four changing so drastically.

The predicted midfield three seems fine in respect of protecting the fitness of the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara but there must be a question mark over who will play the defensive midfield role out of the three named.

I would also be surprised to see Takumi Minamino start due to his lack of recent game time. Asking the likes of Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott to come in for such a huge game with little match practice seems unlikely.

Details of when and how to watch the match that could see Klopp's team close to within a point of leaders Manchester City can be found HERE.

