Southampton v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Klopp Makes Nine Changes As Elliott & Minamino Return
Liverpool face Southampton this evening in a crucial Premier League clash as they attempt to keep the title race alive and we can bring you the confirmed team news.
After Manchester City drew 2-2 at the London Stadium against West Ham on Sunday Jurgen Klopp's team can move to within just a point of Pep Guardiola's men with a victory on the south coast with one game to play.
Details of when and how to watch the match that could see Klopp's team close to within a point of leaders Manchester City can be found HERE.
Liverpool Team News
Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes to the team that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
At the back Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Kostas Tsimikas replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.
There is a brand new midfield with James Milner, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott filling the three spots.
In attack, Takumi Minamino earns a recall and lines up alongside the fit-again Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.
Liverpool Team
Southampton Team
