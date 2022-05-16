Southampton v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Salah, Van Dijk & Fabinho Updates

Liverpool travel to St Mary's to face Southampton on Tuesday evening and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the match.

IMAGO / Buzzi

Liverpool won their second trophy of the season when they added the FA Cup on Saturday to the Carabao Cup they won back in February.

The schedule for Liverpool is relentless at the moment and they must beat the Saints on Tuesday to keep up the pressure on leaders Manchester City heading into matchweek 38.

After City drew 2-2 with West Ham on Sunday, Liverpool can close to within just a point of them with a win on the south coast.

Liverpool Team News

After another 120 minutes in hot conditions on Saturday, Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that he will need to assess the fitness of his squad ahead of the match.

“So when the boys arrive today I have to make a lot of decisions. Then we will line up a team. What I can promise and definitely say is we will line up a team only for one reason: to try to win the game at Southampton. As difficult as it is. Because that obviously is the job to do.

“We have to see who is able to help. The 30 extra minutes made a big difference, but we have to see.”

Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk had to be substituted during the match with Chelsea and according to a report in the Times (via KingFut.com) will miss the game with the Saints.

On Fabinho, Klopp admitted he is progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring injury but tomorrow's match will come too early.

“Very well, but he will not be involved tomorrow. But very good.”

IMAGO / Sportimage

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota could all be in contention for starts.

Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, and Divock Origi could all come into contention but their lack of game time of late may count against them.

Southampton Team News

Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong are both doubts for the visit of Liverpool after having missed training this week with back and knee issues.

Tino Livramento remains a long term casualty as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |