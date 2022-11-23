Skip to main content
Spain v Costa Rica - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E

IMAGO  / Pressinphoto

All the key details as Liverpool targets and Spain's Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams take on Costa Rica in Group E in Qatar on Wednesday.
Liverpool targets Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams could be in action when Spain take on Costa Rica in World Cup Group E on Wednesday.

The Reds have been linked with the attacking players over recent months after both enjoyed impressive spells in La Liga.

Yeremy Pino

Villarreal Yeremy Pino

Nico Williams

Nico Williams

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00am ET

Pacific time:  8:00am PT

Central time: 10:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am AEST (Thursday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 5:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on the The ITV HUB.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

