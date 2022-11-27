Skip to main content
Spain v Germany - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E

IMAGO / PA Images

All the key details as a number of Liverpool targets could take to the field as Spain take on Germany in a crucial Group E encounter.
Germany take on Spain in Group E knowing that a result is needed if they have any hopes of making the knockout stages.

The Germans were stunned as Japan came from behind to win their opening Group E match whilst Spain were impressive in dismantling Costa Rica 7-0.

A number of Liverpool targets could be in action with the Reds having been linked with Spain's Nico Williams, and Yeremy Pino and Leroy Sane in action for Germany.

Nico Williams

Yeremy Pino

Leroy Sane

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:   11:00am PT

Central time:  1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

